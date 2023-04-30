Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $28.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00039883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,265,519 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,940,360 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

