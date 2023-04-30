Algorand Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $28.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,265,706 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,940,547 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

