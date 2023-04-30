Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 1,217,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.