Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

