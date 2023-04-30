Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

