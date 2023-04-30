Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.