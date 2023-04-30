Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.06.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
