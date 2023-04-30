American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,057,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,406,154. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

