American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,895 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 3.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.