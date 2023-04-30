American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,396 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $164.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

