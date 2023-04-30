American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,846 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 6.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $82.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

