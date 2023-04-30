American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 2.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

