American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 297,828 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,828 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 4.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 69,682 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $41.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

