American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

