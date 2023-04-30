American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

