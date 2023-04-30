American Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 324.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,787,000 after acquiring an additional 277,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $344.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

