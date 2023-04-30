American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.29 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

