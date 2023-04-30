American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEL. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

