American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 36.3% in April

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Green Stock Performance
ERBB remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 14,257,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775,666. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
American Green Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Green (ERBB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.