American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 36.3% in April

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Green Stock Performance

ERBB remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 14,257,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775,666. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on December 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

