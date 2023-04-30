American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.