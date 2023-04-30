Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 3,307,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,773. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

