Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $179.88. 3,167,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

