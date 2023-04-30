Analysts Offer Predictions for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.26 on Friday. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

