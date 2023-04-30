Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $50.33

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

