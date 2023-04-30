Analyzing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneConnect Financial Technology and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 208.14%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Grindr.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -23.32% -9.10% Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.30 -$129.62 million ($3.58) -1.44 Grindr $195.01 million 5.64 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

Grindr beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

