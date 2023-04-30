Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anghami during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Stock Up 1.9 %

ANGH opened at $1.58 on Friday. Anghami has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.