AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.18. 1,451,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,583. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.08 and a 200 day moving average of $305.58. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.76.

Get AON alerts:

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AON by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 665,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,880,000 after purchasing an additional 112,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.