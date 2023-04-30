APENFT Market Cap Hits $102.46 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $102.46 million and $13.52 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

