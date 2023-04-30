Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Insider Activity
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Featured Stories
