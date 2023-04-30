Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

