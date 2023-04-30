ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.38. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

