ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.