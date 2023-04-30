ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
ArcBest Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.