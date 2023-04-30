Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcosa Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 370,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

