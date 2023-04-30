Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arcosa Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 370,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.