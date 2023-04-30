Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.11 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Ark has a total market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004265 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003273 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,643,252 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.