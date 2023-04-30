Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 133,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

