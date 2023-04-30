Arweave Market Cap Tops $256.24 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Arweave has a total market cap of $256.24 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $7.67 or 0.00026241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,241.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00407790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00116164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

