ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.60 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $73.60 million and $4.96 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00026941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.73 or 0.99935656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11472379 USD and is up 37.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,350,124.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

