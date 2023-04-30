ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $7.62 on Friday, hitting $636.86. The company had a trading volume of 823,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,007. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $637.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.