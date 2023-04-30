Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.63-$5.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.83.

Shares of AZPN traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. 470,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average of $219.29. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $155.35 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

