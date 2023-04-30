Astrafer Price Hits $1.34 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 2% against the dollar. Astrafer has a market cap of $209.41 million and $12,335.31 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.35546848 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,765.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

