ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of ATEX Resources stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources, Inc is a minerals exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of projects through out the Americas. It holds interest in the Valeriano project. The company was founded on January 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

