Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. 2,427,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,112. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

