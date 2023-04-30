Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $5.80 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and approximately $102.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.69 or 0.00059563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 424,087,607 coins and its circulating supply is 328,024,887 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.