Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Avalon has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Avalon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.