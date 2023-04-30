Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. 13,165,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,703. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $118,879,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,221,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

