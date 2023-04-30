Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Avantor Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 13,165,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Institutional Trading of Avantor

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 494,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

