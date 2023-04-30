Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,165,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Institutional Trading of Avantor

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

