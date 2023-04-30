Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aware during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aware during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWRE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

About Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

