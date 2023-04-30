Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $18.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.09.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 53.64%. The business had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

