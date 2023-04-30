B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
FIDU stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $703.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.
About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.