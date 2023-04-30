B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FIDU stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $703.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

