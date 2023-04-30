B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,360,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

