B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 1.8 %

Accenture stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.95.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

